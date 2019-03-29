Rita Elizabeth Haukapp Rita Haukapp, nee Siegel, age 95, resident of Aviston Countryside Manor, formerly of O'Fallon, Ill., born April 18, 1923 in Lebanon, Ill., passed away March 27, 2019. Rita grew up in Lebanon and worked at the hat factory as a young woman. Oil delivery was necessary to heat the family home; Rita's father realized the oil deliveries occurred more often than necessary, only to learn the delivery man had a crush on Rita. In fact, she married Robert Henry Haukapp, of Breese, on February 27, 1946. Robert and Rita lived in downtown O'Fallon for the next 60 years. She was a devoted mother, a member of St. Clare Parish altar sodality, American Legion Auxiliary, and was a talented seamstress and quilter. Rita was always happy and smiling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents George and Anna, nee Fellner, Siegel; her infant daughter Donna, her son Wayne, her granddaughter Leanne Townsend-Cerame; and all of her siblings: Ed Siegel, Larry (Edith) Siegel, Earl "Butch" (Lucille) Siegel, Paul (Loretta) Siegel, Erna Siegel, Norman (Cecilia) Siegel, George Siegel, Joseph Siegel, Lucy (Cyril) Weissert, Hank (Mary) Schwaegel, Bernard (Amelia) Schwaegel, Regine (Orville) Fournie, Pauline (Gregory) Holdener, and Marian (Stanley) Bossler. Surviving are her children Diane (Richard) Williams of Trenton, Russell Haukapp of St. Jacob, Darlene (Michael) Mayden of O'Fallon; daughter-in-law Marilyn Haukapp of O'Fallon; grandchildren Michael (Susan) Haukapp, Cynthia (Alan) Kmetz, Christine Krause, Robert (Wendy) Bolbach, Angela Bolbach, Paul (Stacey) Williams, Bill (Christy) Williams, Lori (Rich) Erwin, Diane Haukapp, Carolyn Mamatas, Chad (Sara) Mayden, Amie (Keith) Kaiser, grandson-in-law Tom Cerame; 23 great- grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; sister in law Theresa Siegel, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial donations are suggested to or in the form of Masses, and will be accepted at the funeral home.Condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4 8 pm, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, and after 9:30 am, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Clare Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., Shiloh. Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the church, with Rev. James Deiters presiding. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Shiloh, Ill WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019