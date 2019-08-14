|
|
Rita Helfrich Rita M. Helfrich, nee Toenjes, 57, of Belleville, IL, formerly of Millstadt, IL passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at home resting peacefully with her family and loved ones by her side, after a tough battle with breast cancer that began in 2012. She was born in Belleville, IL on September 15, 1961. Rita's battle against cancer was an inspiration and motivation to so many. Those who knew Rita were touched in a very special way; she worked hard but loved and lived life to the fullest always. Her love and dedication to her family and friends was inspirational. She brought so much joy and happiness to the world with her love of music and dance, her sense of humor and beautiful, contagious smile. "It is good to have an end to a journey, but it is the journey that matters, in the end." Many people remember Rita from her days as a teenager working at West End Fish Stand. She went on to work in the legal field for almost 40 years, most recently as an office manager for DeFranco and Bradley in Fairview Heights, IL. Rita was a Creative Memories consultant for many years, where she made so many beautiful friends and lifelong relationships. She was also a member of ALANON for 24 years, where God touched her life in so many special ways. Her passion for dancing as a longtime member of MUSIC Swing Dance Club brought her joy and more beautiful friendships and set her free from the many challenges that life sent her way. She was a lifelong member of St. James Parish in Millstadt, where she coached girls' volleyball for many years. She attended grade school at St James with Jeff, who would become the future love of her life and husband of 33 years. Their first date was Rita's senior prom at Althoff in 1979, and they have been together ever since. She was a board member of the Autism society of IL. Jeff and Rita were longtime parent-members of PTOEC Special Olympics in Belleville where they found such a special connection with other families and children of special needs and special abilities, and where Brad accumulated swimming and bowling medals too numerous to count. Her sons Max (25) and Brad (30) were the light of her life. She loved them unconditionally. Surviving Rita, are her best friend and husband of nearly 34 years, Jeff Helfrich, whom she married on December 28, 1985, her two sons Brad and Max Helfrich; her brothers, Mike (Cathy) Toenjes, Ron (Debbie) Toenjes, Norm "Shorty" (Kathy) Toenjes; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rosie and Al Helfrich; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Randy (Karen) Helfrich, Jim (Melissa) Helfrich, Sandy (Glyn) Ramage, and Stacey Colbert, and many loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, George (Dick) and Luella (Mueth) Toenjes; her nephews, Shane Toenjes and Michael Hauser; and her cousins, Julie Toenjes, Dennis (Bing) Alberter, and Allen (Mubba) Alberter. The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers. Memorials may be made to PTOEC (Parent Teacher Organization for Exceptional Children) (Special Olympics Belleville) or to a Special Needs fund that has been setup for Brad's lifetime care. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Fr. Freund Parish Center at St. James Parish in Millstadt, IL. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Church in Millstadt, IL with Fr. Marvin Volk and Deacon Ron Karcher officiating. A private burial will be held for the immediate family at a future date. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com Leesman Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019