Rita Jo Couch
May 5, 1941 - November 2, 2020
Millstadt, Illinois - Rita Jo Couch, nee Pulliam, 79, of Millstadt, IL, formerly of East Carondelt, IL, born May 5, 1941 in St. Louis, MO, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Barnes/Jewish Hospital.
Rita was retired from Memorial Hospital were she worked as an EEG Technician. Sshe was a member of First Baptist Church in Columbia, IL. Rita loved shopping, camping and helping others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Alice, nee McGinniss, Pulliam; a sister Sandra Graff; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph and Beulah Couch; and a sister-in-law, Sheri Pulliam.
Surviving are her husband Gary Couch, her children, John Casey of East Cardondelet, IL and Troy (Amy) Ingram of Fults, IL; three step children, Tammy (David) Miller of Eureka, MO, Gary Steven (Loie) Couch of St. Louis, MO, and Geoffrey Couch of Ballwin, MO; two brothers, Ralph (Peggy) Pulliam of Warrenburg, MO and Ron Pulliam of Pawnee, IL; a sister, Brenda (Vernon) Kloess of Dupo, IL; nine grandchildren, Tyler, Travis, John, Ron, Jessica, Chris Maggie, Evan, and Steven (Rachael), and five great grandchildren, Ruby, Veda, Corey, Blazelee, and Scarlett. Rita was also a dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend to many.
Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Columbia, IL or the American Cancer Society
.
Visitation will be on Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church 1200 Valmeyer Rd. Columbia, IL. Funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Jonathan Peters officiating. Burial will be in Valhalla Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Arrangements entrusted to Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, IL.