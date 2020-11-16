1/1
Rita Jo Couch
1941 - 2020
May 5, 1941 - November 2, 2020
Millstadt, Illinois - Rita Jo Couch, nee Pulliam, 79, of Millstadt, IL, formerly of East Carondelt, IL, born May 5, 1941 in St. Louis, MO, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Barnes/Jewish Hospital.
Rita was retired from Memorial Hospital were she worked as an EEG Technician. Sshe was a member of First Baptist Church in Columbia, IL. Rita loved shopping, camping and helping others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Alice, nee McGinniss, Pulliam; a sister Sandra Graff; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph and Beulah Couch; and a sister-in-law, Sheri Pulliam.
Surviving are her husband Gary Couch, her children, John Casey of East Cardondelet, IL and Troy (Amy) Ingram of Fults, IL; three step children, Tammy (David) Miller of Eureka, MO, Gary Steven (Loie) Couch of St. Louis, MO, and Geoffrey Couch of Ballwin, MO; two brothers, Ralph (Peggy) Pulliam of Warrenburg, MO and Ron Pulliam of Pawnee, IL; a sister, Brenda (Vernon) Kloess of Dupo, IL; nine grandchildren, Tyler, Travis, John, Ron, Jessica, Chris Maggie, Evan, and Steven (Rachael), and five great grandchildren, Ruby, Veda, Corey, Blazelee, and Scarlett. Rita was also a dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend to many.
Online condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Columbia, IL or the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be on Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church 1200 Valmeyer Rd. Columbia, IL. Funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Jonathan Peters officiating. Burial will be in Valhalla Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Arrangements entrusted to Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
First Baptist Church
NOV
18
Funeral service
12:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Braun Family Funeral Home - Columbia
265 Quarry Road
Columbia, IL 62236
618-281-6793
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 13, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. May our loving God remember your loved one during the resurrect. Act 24:15.
Neighbor
November 13, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
November 13, 2020
My deepest condolences to all of Rita's family. She was such a great lady, witty, compassionate and full of life. I know she was truly loved by so many and will be deeply missed. Rest in peace to a wonderful human being.
Love, Pam "Hebel" Enke
Pam Enke
Friend
