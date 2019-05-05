Rita Jones Rita A. Jones, 94, of Chesterfield, Missouri and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home. She was born September 8, 1924 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Christopher and Anne (Sekora) Noeth. She married Delbert S. Jones Sr. on August 8, 1942 in Granite City and he passed away on May 26, 2007. She retired in 1995 from the Hazelwood School District after over 25 years of dedicated service as a teacher. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Creve Coeur, Missouri where she was active with the 50 Plus Club. She enjoyed attending her Ladie's Club, gardening and tending to her flowers. She cherished times spent with her family and was always helping others. She is survived by three sons and daughters in law, Douglas and Tina Jones of Belleville, Illinois, Dale and Janet Jones of Manchester, Missouri and Dean and Kelly Jones of Fenton, Missouri; eleven grandchildren; many great grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia Gonwa of Florida and Dorothy Scheibal of Alton; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and beloved husband of 65 years, she was preceded in death by a son, Delbert S. Jones Jr. and five brothers, Fred, Ted, Tom, Jimmy and Pete Noeth. Memorials may be made to the and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Service: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Zachary Edgar as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary