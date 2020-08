Rita Liening

LIENING - Rita B. Liening, nee Kniepmann, 82, of Breese, passed away, August 23, 2020. Visitation 4-7pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020 and again 8:30-9:30am Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10am at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese Interment will follow in church cemetery. (Masks are required at both the visitation and funeral mass). Arrangements handled by Moss Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store