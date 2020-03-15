|
Rita Neff Rita L. Neff, nee Schaefer, 82, of Freeburg, IL, born April 26, 1937, in Hecker, IL, died Friday, March 13, 2020, in Freeburg, IL. Mrs. Neff was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an avid quilter in her younger days. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL. Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Stanley J. Neff, whom she married on February 11, 1961, and who died on December 20, 2011; her parents, William and Hilda, nee Metze, Schaefer; a sister, Helen Parker; a brother, Walter Schaefer; four brothers-in-law, John Parker, Leo Schilling, Norman Neff, and Thomas Neff; a niece and Godchild, Linda Pass, a niece, Catherine Mulnick; and three nephews in infancy, Dale, Gerald, and Darrell Parker; Surviving are her children, Lawrence Neff (fiancé, Karen Saxton) of Freeburg, IL, Joyce Neff of Smithton, IL, and Karen (Scott) Schaefer of Belleville, IL; five grandchildren, Allison (Dave) Meyer, Jacob Fortner, Kevin Schaefer, Michael Schaefer, and Daniel Schaefer; two great-granddaughters, Iris and Vera Meyer; a step-great-granddaughter, Mikayla Meyer; two sisters, Sr. Justina "Juanita" Schaefer, ASC, of Ruma, IL, and Rose Marie Schilling of New Athens, IL; nine sisters-in-law, Loretta Chapman, Sr. Hedwig "Gertrude" Neff ASC, Arelia Bell, Rosalie Neff, Dorothy (Bryce) Delancey, Celestine "Sally" Neff, Alice Grohmann, Patricia Cortner and Myra (James) Middendorf; a brother-in-law, Cletus (Mary) Neff; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL, or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL, with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery, Paderborn IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020