NORDHAUS - Rita T. Nordhaus, 79, of Germantown, passed away September 25, 2020. Visitation Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 4-7pm and again on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 9:30-10:45am at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown. Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11am. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown Interment in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown. Arrangements handled by Moss Funeral Home.



