Rita O'Donnell
1933 - 2020
Rita O'Donnell
April 8, 1933 - October 31, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Rita Ann O'Donnell, nee Holdener, 87, of Belleville, IL, formerly of Arnold, MO, born April 8, 1933 in Belleville, IL, died Saturday October 31, 2020 at her residence at the Esquiline Apartment Community at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL.
Mrs. O'Donnell retired after many years as an account manager with Food Service Consultants. Rita, along with her husband, loved to travel, especially to go camping or fishing. She was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Arnold, MO. In more recent years, Rita has lived at the Apartment Community at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, where she made many wonderful friends. Above all else, Rita loved her family, and was involved in many things such as serving as Girl Scout leader for her daughters and their friends. Most recently, she enjoyed being an adoring grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, James J. O'Donnell, whom she married November 14, 1953 and who died April 15, 1996; her parents, Melchior and Clara, nee Louis, Holdener; and a brother, Bernard (Albertine) Holdener.
Surviving are her two daughters, Maureen O'Donnell of St. Louis, MO, and Patricia O'Donnell of Chicago, IL; five grandchildren, Ryan Fain, Sara (Nathan) Rich, Elijah Palden, Yungchen Palden,and Clara Palden; six great-grandchildren, Evan, Vanessa, Lia, River, Levi and Miles; and many cousins and dear friends.
Rita's family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the Esquiline Apartment Community at the Shrine and especially to all the many friends who shared their love, care and friendship.
Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Arnold, MO, or to The Esquiline Apartment Community at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: A private family service will be held following the visitation on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at George Renner and Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Joseph Ferraioli O.M.I. officiating.
Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
November 2, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dru Delf
