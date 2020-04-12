Home

Rita (Kalert) Pierce Rita Kalert Pierce, a resident of St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 5, 2020 at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis of respiratory complications following recent cancer treatments. She was born on August 19, 1939 in Belleville, IL. Rita lived in several states including Louisiana, Tennessee, and Alabama before returning to the St. Louis area to be near her family. She was an active member of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church, and enjoyed serving in the choir. She also loved to travel, play cards, and visit with family, friends, and neighbors. Rita is survived by her husband of 58 years, William C. Pierce; a daughter, Rhonda Pierce of Sugar Land, TX; 6 sisters; Shirley Weik, Eileen Svec, Catherine (Cathy) Harris, Eleanor (Ellie) Ahlers, Martha Vogel, and Evelyn Mueth; 2 brothers; Clarence (Chuck) Kalert and Charlie Kalert; along with many extended family members. Rita is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Anna Kalert; and a daughter, Cynthia Marie Pierce. Rita will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Service: A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be scheduled and the date posted on the Fey Funeral Home website, www.feyfuneralhome.com, after current restrictions are lifted.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020
