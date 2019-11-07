|
Rita Smith Rita J. Smith, 79 of Granite City passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Gateway Regional Hospital in Granite City. Rita was born on January 27, 1940 in St. Louis Missouri; the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Bowler) Obermark. Rita was a member and a bar tender at the Granite City She was a member of the Granite City American Legion, the Granite City V.F.W, the Venice Social Club, and Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Rita loved life and enjoyed her days of meeting and socializing with her many friends throughout the Granite City area. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality and all the special times she shared with her family and friends. Rita is survived by and will be missed by her sons; Bobby Smith Jr. of Granite City, Richard W. Smith of Fairview Heights, Steven W. Smith of Swansea, Gerald P. (Morgan) Smith of Granite City; grandchildren, Samantha Smith, Nico Smith, Patricia Naler, Gerald Paul Naler Smith, Marie Teresa (Richard) Fleetwood; great-grandchildren, Eli James Lambert, Gerald Paul Smith, Jamie Fleetwood, Richard Fleetwood, Riley Fleetwood. In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her brothers; Mel Obermark, Michael Obermark, Richard Obermark, Robert Obermark; sisters, Marci Colantone, Mary Gardner. Service: In celebration of Rita's life, a memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019