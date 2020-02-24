Home

Robert A. Heinz Obituary
HEINZ- Robert A. Heinz, age 86 of Highland, died Sunday, February 23, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 24, 2020
