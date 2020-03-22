Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Robert Anthony Smith


03/13/1957 - 03/16/2020
Robert Anthony Smith Obituary
Robert Smith Robert Anthony Smith, 63, of Shiloh, IL, born March 13, 1957, in Midwest City, OK, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Robert was a Network Administrator at Scott Air Force Base. He loved photography and fishing. Robert was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus - O'Fallon Chapter. He was a retired United States Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Smith. Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Yolanda, nee Rivera, Smith; two daughters, Monica Smith and Emily Smith; his mother, Arlene, nee Lucero, Smith; a grandson, Marcus Jarvis; a sister, Barbara (Don) Schultz; and many other family members. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Memorial services to be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020
