Robert Antoline Robert "Bob" Mitchell Antoline was born June 25, 1937, in Monroe, Louisiana, son of Italian Immigrants, passed away on June 17, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Ill. Bob was a retired Chief Master Sergeant from the US Air Force serving 29 years as an aircraft loadmaster specialist; and was a Vietnam War veteran during which he received the Distinguished Flying Cross for a mission. After his military career, he fulfilled his dream of owning and operating a 500 plus acre cattle ranch in Hawley, Texas, until his retirement in 2009. He was a member of the Professional Loadmasters Assn., and a long-time member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Abilene, Texas until he moved to Belleville in 2010 to be near family where he attended First Baptist Church of O'Fallon. He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel Atoline of Memphis, Tenn., and Mother Tallulah Rachel Bailey of Carksdale, Miss. Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jonny Valeria Byars Antoline, his two children: Carlos Mitchell Antoline, Ft. Worth, Texas; Rhonda Antoline Ross, Belleville, Ill.; five grandchildren, Kristin Ross Wilmes, Colby Ross, Patrice Antoline, Mitchell Antoline and Carlie Antoline; and eight great-grandchildren: Robert "Robby" Ross, kIllian Mitchell, Tyler Ross, Brody Wilmes, Evelyn Mitchel, Jordynn Ross, Leila Wilmes and Bella Wilmes. In Lieu of gifts and flowers donations are suggested to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Service: A funeral service will be held at 9:45 am, Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois St, Fairview Heights. The family will greet callers beginning at 9 am. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis. Mo.



