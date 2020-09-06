Robert Atchisson Robert H. Atchisson, age 94, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on December 4, 1925 in East St. Louis, IL, met his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Robert served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was a retired electrical engineer from Hellmuth, Obatta & Kassebaum Architects in St. Louis, MO and was an active member of First Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 75 years, Gloria Jean Atchisson; his parents, Orville and Jewel Atchisson; 2 brothers; and 1 sister. Robert is survived by his children, Robert (Sherry) Atchisson of Statesboro, GA, Jeannie (Nick) Mueller of Troy, IL, Dawn (Kenneth) Koski of Collinsville, IL and Carol (Lloyd) Becker of Granite City, IL; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Atchisson, Robert (Kristen) Atchisson III, Ryan (Sara) Atchisson, Shaina (Bobby) Hoese, Jeremy (Samantha) Smick, Gabriel Smick, Brandon Smick, Hailey Eader and Ali Eader; and his great-grandchildren, Robert Atchisson IV, Jemma Lynn Atchisson, Kaitlyn Atchisson, Shailynn Hoese, Xander Smick, Mina Smick, Beau Hoese, Baden Hoese, Regan Atchisson, Reed Atchisson and Elio Samuel Smick. Memorials may be made to Fairview Heights Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Dr. Jim Kerr officiating. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens of Memory, Fairview Heights, IL.