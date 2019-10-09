Home

Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
Robert Bagwell Obituary
Robert Bagwell Robert L. Bagwell Sr., 77, of Cahokia, IL, born November 12, 1941 in Nashville, IL, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at his residence. Robert was retired from Chrysler in Fenton, MO. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Bagwell, nee Ray; parents, Walter and Minnie Bagwell, nee Kramm; sisters. Surviving are his children, Rich (Dianna) Westren of Belleville, IL, Angel (Bryan) Odehnal of Waterloo, IL, Robert (Misty) Bagwell Jr. of Swansea, IL, Brad (Kelly) Bagwell of Highland, IL; 17 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren. He was a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Visitation: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Braun Colonial Funeral Home Cahokia, Illinois. Service: Funeral services at 10;00 am on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the funeral with Pastor David Eckstadt officiating. Grave side service at 12:30 pm at Oddfellows Cemetery in Sullivan, Missouri.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019
