Robert Basse Robert E. "Sonny" Basse, 84, of Waterloo, IL born Sept. 26, 1934 in St. Louis, MO, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his residence. Robert retired as a switchman from Union Pacific Railroad after 42 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Fern, nee Isom, Basse, a son, Wayde Basse, two sisters, Patricia Huffendick and Betty McCutcheon, three brothers, Jim, Frank, and Paul Basse. He is survived by two daughters, Yvonne Mays of Belleville, IL and Patti Mosbacher of Waterloo, IL; one son, Greg (Mary) Basse of St. Louis, MO; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 and from 10 to 11AM Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 11AM Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL with Rev. Jason Vinson officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019