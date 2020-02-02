Home

Robert Batey Obituary
BATEY- Robert H. Batey, 83 of Maryville, IL passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of Robert's life, services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Walker officiating. Graveside services will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Jefferson City, MO at 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020
