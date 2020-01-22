Home

Robert Beggs Obituary
BEGGS- Robert R. Beggs, 85, died, January 16, 2020. Friends may call from 10-11am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Marissa United Methodist Church in Marissa, IL. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on January 25, 2020 at the Marissa United Methodist Church in Marissa, IL with Pastor David Nottrott officiating. A private interment service will follow at Marissa TWP Cemetery in Marissa, IL. Arr. by Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020
