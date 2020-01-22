|
Robert Beggs Robert R. Beggs, 85, of Marissa, IL, born September 26, 1934 in St. Clair County, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Coulterville Care Center in Coulterville, IL. Mr. Beggs was a U.S. Navy veteran. Aside from being a well known area journeyman plasterer, he was a member of the St. Clair County Democratic Central Committee, a 40 year Democratic Precinct committeeman in Marissa and he retired in December 2019 after being a 31 year member of the St. Clair County Public Building Commission. Mr. Beggs was preceded in death by his wife; Louise (Jacobs) Beggs and his parents; Louis M. and Velma G. (Thompson) Beggs. Robert is survived by his son; Robert L. Beggs of Marissa, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the form of single dollar donations to the . Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Marissa United Methodist Church in Marissa, IL Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Marissa United Methodist Church in Marissa, IL with Pastor David Nottrott officiating. A private interment service will follow at Marissa TWP Cemetery in Marissa, IL. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020