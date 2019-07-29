|
Robert F. Blaies Robert F. Blaies, 85, of Belleville, IL, born March 14, 1934, in East St. Louis, IL, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at St. Paul's Home, Belleville, IL. Mr. Blaies was retired from the City of Belleville where he worked for the street department and the city license department. He was a past alderman for the City of Belleville. He was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, the Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge 1221, the Catholic War Veterans, and the Knights of Columbus. Bob was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed golf, bowling, playing cards, gardening, traveling, and spending time with his family. Bob truly had a zest for life. He never knew a stranger. He always had a smile on his face and a happy disposition. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph W. and Magdalen, nee Hermann, Blaies Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Pat Blaies Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Carol A. nee Goetzman, Blaies whom he married June 14, 1958; his children Gregory R. (Marcia) Blaies of Aviston, IL, Susan L. (Douglas) Etherton of LeRoy, IL, Shelley B. (Chris) Miller, of O'Fallon, IL and Jeffrey T. (Shelly) Blaies of Edwardsville, IL; 8 grandchildren; Lindsey (Brian) McCormick, Katelyn Etherton, Brittany (Mike) Peterein, Emily (Ryan) Wetzel, Zachary (Emily) Blaies, Mason Miller, Lydia, and Natalie Blaies; two brothers, Joseph (Maggie) Blaies, of Fairview Heights, IL and James (Pat) Blaies, of Freeburg, IL, and many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church, Belleville, IL or to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral procession to leave 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL to St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial, with Msgr. William McGhee and Fr. Eugene Neff officiating. Burial will be held at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 29, 2019