Robert Booher


02/02/1947 - 02/24/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Booher Obituary
Robert "Bobby" Booher Robert E. "Bobby" Booher, age 72, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away in his sleep at his family home in Ohio on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born February 2, 1947 in Richmond, IN to the late Charles R. "Chuck" and Willie R. (Barr) Booher. Bobby was a 1965 graduate of Eaton High School, Eaton, OH and graduated from Automotive Mechanics Tech School (Bailey Tech) in St. Louis, MO. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he worked as a Master Mechanic for many years and later became an Automotive Products Salesman for BG Products up to his retirement. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Amber M. Booher; daughter Tammy (Paul) McCarthy; grandchildren, Kailey McCarthy and Shaun McCarthy; aunts Pauline Jones and Thelma Barr; brother-in-law Robert (Ginger) Redman; and numerous extended family members and many special friends in Ohio and Illinois. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com. Services: Visitation and funeral services were held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Girton-Schmidt-Boucher Funeral Home, Eaton, OH with Michael D. Booher, Minister officiating. A committal service was held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Dayton National VA Cemetery, Dayton, OH with military honors provided by the Honor Guard and U.S. Air Force.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019
