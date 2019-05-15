Robert Bretz Robert Karl Bretz, 48, of Lenzburg, IL, born Aug. 14, 1970 in Belleville, IL died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Robert was a 1988 graduate of Mascoutah Community High School and worked for Petter Supply. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clement and Marie Bretz; and maternal grandparents, Olen and Elaine Hargis. He is survived by his wife, Tiffany, nee Abbruzzese, Bretz, whom he married on May 20, 2006 in Red Bud, IL; three children, Owen Bretz, Parker Bretz, and Jayden Elliot; his parents, Karl and Barbara, nee Hargis, Bretz of Mascoutah, IL; a sister, Karen Bretz of St. Louis, MO; three brothers, Kurt (Rachel) Bretz of Albers, IL, Erich (Sarah) Bretz of Larkspur, CO, and Paul (Christelle) Bretz of New Baden, IL; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of all other gifts, memorials may be made to the Heart and Vascular Center, 10010 Kennerly Rd., St. Louis, MO 63128 http://sacf-giving.org/. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Visitation is from 4 to 8 PM Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL and from 9 to 10 AM Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mascoutah, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Kirk Clayton officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



