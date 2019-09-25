|
Robert Brugger Robert F. Brugger, 80, of Marissa, IL born July 18, 1939 in Junction IL, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at BJC Evelyns House in St. Louis, MO. He was a drag line and shovel operator for Peabody Coal Co. Robert was a farmer, a private pilot, and ran his own sawmill. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Robert was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Lively Grove, IL and the UMWA Local 1148. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis S. and Madeline, nee Schoney, Brugger, his wife, Mariann, nee Jones, Brugger whom he married in Marissa, IL on April 8, 1972 and who died on March 15, 2019, great-granddaughter, Kinslee Brock, a brother, Dennis Brugger, and a sister, Janice Ghandi. He is survived by five daughters, Robin (Steve) Throgmorton of Sturgis, KY, Rita (Bobby) Bean of Eldorado, IL, Roberta (Rocky) Rainey of Equality, IL, Rachel (Kevin) Pollmann of New Athens, IL and Ryna (Robb) Cobb of Marissa, IL; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry (Evelyn) Brugger of Equality, IL and Jim Brugger of Junction, IL; also survived by brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Evelyns House, 1000 N. Mason Rd., Creve Couer, MO 63132 or St. Anthony Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com. Visitation: From 4 to 8 PM Thursday, Sept. 26, 209 and from 9 to 11 AM Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lively Grove, IL. There will be a recitation of the Rosary at 4 PM Thursday. Funeral: A funeral Mass will be held 11 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Tad Gegotek officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019