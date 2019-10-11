|
Robert L. Burgdorf Robert L. Burgdorf, 82, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Robert was born November 23, 1936 in Charleston, IA. He was a member of O'Fallon United Church of Christ, O'Fallon Masonic Lodge #576 and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Robert's hobbies included spending time on his farm in Iowa and fishing. His careers included being a Genie garage door dealer and 32+ years with Memorial Hospital as a refrigerator mechanic. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Sophia (nee Hiser) Burgdorf; siblings, Raymond Burgdorf, Roland Burgdorf, and Mildred McKinney; and grandson, Bradley Hayes. Surviving are his wife, Darline Heeren Burgdorf (nee Slaby) of O'Fallon, IL; children, Dianne Hayes of Iowa City, IA and Steven (Denise) Heeren of Moore, SC; sister, Verna Colyer of Farmington, IA; sisters-in-law, Rhoda Burgdorf of Illinois and Marie Burgdorf of O'Fallon, IL; grand children, Elizabeth Hayes and Kathleen (Chester) Rechenderger; great-granddaughter, Camille Hayes; many nieces and nephews; special neighbor, Ron Knerrer; and his dog, Molly. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the caregivers that took care of Robert. Memorials may be made to O'Fallon United Church of Christ, 206 W. Adams Street, O'Fallon, IL 62269. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 South Lincoln Avenue, O'Fallon, IL 62269. Masonic Services will be held at 6:30 PM. Funeral: Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 14, 2019 at O'Fallon United Church of Christ, 206 W. Adams Street, O'Fallon, IL 62269 with Dr. Rev. Martha Thierheimer officiating. Burial will be held at O'Fallon City Cemetery.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 11, 2019