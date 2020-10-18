You will truly be missed Dr. Eskridge. If it were not for you, I would have never found myself at BAC/SWIC 36 years ago. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to work for you and with you. You were respected by all. Your professionalism and kind heart will always be remembered. I have been blessed by knowing you. Thank you. May God be with your family.

Laurie Bingel

Coworker