Robert Dennis Cathell Robert Cathell, 72, of Fairview Heights, IL, born, April 23, 1946, in Kirksville, MO, passed away, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Belleville, IL. Son of the late Maynard and Shirley (nee Bragg) Cathell. After completing high school, Robert joined the United States Army and served his country proudly, during the Vietnam War. In 2004, Robert retired from Solutia, formerly Monsanto, after almost 30 years of labor and service. He was also a member of the International Chemical Workers Local 12 Union and the American Legion. He was a man of faith, a gifted welder, with a hard work ethic and a dedicated persona. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, and gambling. Robert coached baseball for the Khoury League and for the Red Bud Muskets Football team for many years. He loved to support his grandchildren during their sporting events as well. His most precious moments were those spent with his family and friends. He was a loving father, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Robert was preceded in death by both parents; Maynard and Shirley (nee Bragg) Cathell, and his siblings: Terry Cathell and Candace Sanford. Surviving him are his children: Tammy (Matt) Koesterer, and Robby (Wendy) Cathell, life-long friend, Julia Cathell (nee Walsh), his grandchildren: Sophia and Lydia Koesterer, and Dylan and Logan Cathell, his brother, Bill (Janet) Cathell, and a brother-in-law, Harvey Sanford, and a number of dear nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He will be missed by his beloved family, friends, and little side kick, Blaze. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to make a charitable contribution on Robert's behalf may support one of these organizations: the and/or the National Down Syndrome Society. Additional condolences and memories may be shared online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com Visitation: Friends and family may call at Lake View Funeral Home at 5000 North Illinois Street in Fairview Heights, IL from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Monday, April 1, 2019. There will be an additional visitation from 10:00 am until 11:00 am the following morning. Funeral: Services will be held the following day at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home. Interment and Military Honors rendered will take place at Lake View Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.



