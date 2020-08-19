1/
Robert Christeson
CHRISTESON - Robert R.L. "Bob" Christeson, age 81, of Alton, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital. Due to the new COVID-19 restrictions in the State of Illinois on social distancing the service is limited to 25 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL. Masks are required.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 19, 2020.
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
