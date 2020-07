COLEMAN JR. - Robert H. Coleman Jr., 71, of Cisne and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away July 5, 2020. He was born April 11, 1949 in Gideon, Missouri. In celebration of his life, friends and family may gather at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates from 12:30 p.m. until time of graveside services at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020. Military rites will be accorded. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.



