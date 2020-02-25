|
Robert Cook Robert L. Cook, 81, of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, March 30, 1938 in East Saint Louis, IL, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his residence. Bob worked as a teacher at East St. Louis Senior High School for thirty-three years and was a former member of the adjunct faculty of Southwestern Illinois College. He was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Belleville, IL, and a retired Lt. Colonel from the 131st Tactical Fighter Wing of Missouri Air National Guard for 27 1/2 years. He was a member of Gothic Lodge #852 AF & AM, Scottish Rite Bodies, receiving Honorary Thirty-Third Degree on September 23, 1997, Presiding Officer of several appendant Bodies, Scottish Rite scholarship chairman for Southern Illinois, Charter Board member for Masonic Learning Center for Dyslexic Children, member of York Rite Bodies and Allied Masonic Degrees, Royal Order of Red Branch Erin, Ainad Shrine, Past President and former secretary of Ainad Shrine Hospital Unit, National SoJourners Heroes of '76, and Southern Illinois Court 86 ROJ. He was also a member of Culver-Stockton College Alumni Board, former board member of St. Clair County Teachers Credit Union (20 years), Life member of Elks Club, Bel-Clair Rotary Club and Paul Harris Fellow, Life member of the American Legion of Murphysboro, IL, and the Royal Order of Scotland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard A. and Mae Louise, nee Eck, Cook. Surviving are his wife, Sharon, nee Cooper, Cook of Belleville, IL, sister, Patricia M. (Bill) Lanaghan of Metropolis, IL, nephews, Jim (Holly) Lanaghan, Joe (Lacy) Lanaghan, Kevin (Bruna) Lanaghan, niece, Beth (Tom) Daniels, great nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the , Masonic Learning Center for Dyslexic Children, Opal's House, or The Robert and Sharon Cook Endowed Scholarship at Culver Stockton College, One College Hill, Canton, MO 63435 Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville. A Jester walk-through will be held at 7:13 pm followed by the Masonic service at 7:30 pm. Visitation will also be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the First United Presbyterian Church in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the First United Presbyterian Church in Belleville, IL with Rev. Rob Dyer officiating. Entombment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020