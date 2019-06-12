Robert Crowe Robert "Bob" Crowe, 77, of St. Libory, IL, born February 26, 1942 in Cincinnati, OH, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, IL. He worked for Illinois Power/Dynegy for 43 years and had risen to the position of plant manager of Wood River Power Plant . Mr. Crowe was also a U.S. Army veteran and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching their sporting events. He was preceded in death by his parents; Robert Edward and Ruth (Boyle) Crowe and brother Richard L. Crowe. Robert is survived by his wife; Barbara (Triefenbach) Hewitt Crowe, who he married at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL on March 19, 2005. Children: Leslie (David) Myers of Urbana, IL, Tracie (Duane) Fitch of Ogden, IL, Jamee Lee (Joe) Cox of New Athens, IL, Christopher (Angie) Hewitt of Red Bud, IL, Jennifer (Chris) Hespen, Julie (Justin) Majzel, Benjamin (Brooke) Hewitt and Melinda (David) Hewitt all of New Athens, IL. Sister; Ruth Ann Ogburn of Armstrong, IL. Grandchildren; Heather Doney, Amber (Joshua) Hall, Spencer and Parker Fitch, Elise, Reese and Jesse DuQuette, Carter Cox, Shane, Erin and Sara Hewitt, Wyatt and Anna Hespen, Breanna and Alexis Majzel, Brady and Bowen Hewitt and Cutter and Cooper Geralds. Great grandchildren; Annalia Dorado, Karson, Kacen and Kaden Hall. Nephew; Robert (Leigh Ann) Ogburn and numerous great nieces, great nephews and other family and friends. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Visitation: Friends may call on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL. Funeral: Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL with Deacon Corby G. Valentine officiating. Interment of Mr. Crowe's ashes is being planned for a later date at St. Agatha Catholic Cemetery in New Athens, IL



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 12, 2019