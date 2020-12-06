1/1
Robert D. "Bob" Graf
1934 - 2020
Robert "Bob" D. Graf
December 2, 2020
Fenton, Missouri - Robert "Bob" D. Graf, age 86, of Fenton, MO, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Woodlands in Arnold, MO. Bob was born on July 30, 1934 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Frank Graf Sr. and Christina (Just) Graf.
Bob was a United States Army Veteran who proudly served his country with honor. On August 1, 1959, Bob married Nancy A. Lischer, the love of his life in Kirkwood, MO. Bob was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, IL and a member of Granite City Elks Lodge #1063. He retired from AMSCO Mechanical in 1996 as a project manager after thirty years of dedicated service. Bob enjoyed spending time at his property, known as "The Lazy L Ranch" with his family on the Meramec River in Cook Station, MO. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle and a friend to many. He never met a stranger and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His greatest joy was spending time with his eight wonderful grandchildren. Bob will be remembered for the special times shared with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by siblings, Frank Graf Jr., Irene Markenson, Ida Graf and Dorothea Feldmeier; and by a brother-in-law, Vance Lischer Jr.
He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-one years, Nancy Graf of Fenton, MO; loving sons, Christopher (Lisa) Graf of Arnold, MO and Curt (Kathy) Graf of Glen Carbon, IL; dear sister-in-law, Dorothy Beaman; proud grandfather to Brittany Graf, Ryan Graf, Lauren Graf, Andrew Graf, Erica (Calvin Warren) Graf, Kourtney (Justin Varner) Green, Keri (Portlyn) Roberts and Nicholas Graf; proud great-grandfather to Henry Warren, Carson Roberts and Kinley Roberts; many nieces, nephews, extended family and special friends.
In celebration of his life, a memorial mass will held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, IL, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be mailed to the Commemorative Air Force Headquarters; P.O. Box 764769, Dallas, TX 75376 or Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Avenue, Granite City, IL 62040.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
December 5, 2020
Such a loss. Bob treated my brother David and I like his own. He was so kind to my children. He was a lovely person and great role model. So many memories of Christmas in the basement, the Candy Pad, Super Bowl parties, the Farm. Too many to mention. Condolences to Nancy, Chris and Curt. Your dads passing left a void on the Earth. Susan Brennan and Family
Susan Brennan
Friend
