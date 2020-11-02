Robert D. Hill
September 22, 1935 - October 29, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Robert D. Hill, 85, of Belleville, Ill, born September 22, 1935 in Decatur, Ill., passed away October 29, 2020 in Red Bud, Ill.
Mr. Hill was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Belleville where he was active in the Men's Club, bible study and as Sunday greeter. Bob also served in his early years as Sunday School superintendent. After graduating from Millikin University, he went to work for UARCO, which later became Tri-Pro Graphics, and dedicated 50 years of service to these companies. In 1981 he was named the National Salesman of the Year throughout the country and became a member of the 100% Club. In his free time he enjoyed golfing, bowling, softball, playing cards, reading, traveling with family, and spending time with family and friends. He loved yardwork, especially gathering nuts from the trees in his yard, and the outdoors. His real passion was his involvement in his children's and grandchildren's sporting events and activities. He made as many of these events as possible. While his children were growing up, he was an avid scorekeeper. Bob was always his children and grandchildren's biggest fan.
Bob was preceded in death by a son, Robb Hill; his parents, Walter E. and Clara I., nee Frahlman, Hill; a brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Barb Hill; one niece and one nephew; and many relatives and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley A., nee Stone, Hill, whom he married on October 17, 1959; two daughters, Beth Lotz and Lynne (Ed) Rust; two sons, Mark (Cheryl) Hill and Kurt (Jennifer) Hill; nine grandchildren, Chad (Lauren) Hill, Chelsea Hill, Chasity Hill, Kyle Lotz, Ryan Lotz, Trenton Rust, Bradon Hill, Karter Hill, and McKenna Hill; one great-grandchild Braylon Lotz; and numerous relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mr. Hill's name are requested to Zion Lutheran Church or to the Zion Lutheran School Athletic Fund. Condolences may be expressed online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com
Visitation: Friends may call from 10:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Zion Lutheran Church, 1810 McClintock Ave., Belleville, Ill.
Funeral: Services will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Brian Downs officiating. Private family interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Ill.