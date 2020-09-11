Robert Schield Robert David Schield, 48, of Belleville, IL, born June 5, 1972, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, September 7, 2020, in Belleville, IL. Rob was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Rob was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Belleville. He retired after twenty years of faithful service with the East St. Louis Fire Department and was an honored member of the IAFF Local #23. Rob loved firefighting and dedicated his life to public safety. Rob's love for the brotherhood was unwavering. Rob was the founder and CEO of Fire Cam Police and Fire Cameras in Belleville, IL. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1991 to 1995 as a Damage Controlman. Rob enjoyed being outdoors. He loved fishing trips with his family, RVing, photography, music, hosting annual bonfires, and at home he loved his pets and was the cook of the house. Rob lived life to the fullest. He was the life of the party, always serenading friends and family with his favorite songs and had quite the fancy dance moves. Through their very busy lives Rob and Jami loved their down time and enjoyed having breakfast together every morning and frequented Fridays South for his favorite Stag draft. He was affectionally addressed by many names including Robbie, Daddy, Roberto, Robin, Bob, Funcle, Shot King, and his personal favorite, Idiot. Rob greatly enjoyed meeting new people, and with the growth of Fire Cam, he was able to make friends worldwide. In his retirement, Rob was finally able to rejoice in his love of vintage cars. He pridefully lived out his dreams by not only acquiring a Chevrolet Corvair car, but also his beloved "double cab". He will be greatly missed by all. He was preceded in death by a brother Ronald T. Schield; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anthony and Lyn Thole; and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Surviving are his wife, Jami, nee Thole, Schield; two daughters, Darian and Madelyn Schield; his parents, Ronald R. and Judith, nee Dill, Schield; a brother, Randy (Lynn) Schield; a sister, Julie (Dale Hoelscher) Schield; a sister-in-law, Jodi (Nichole) Thole; aunts and uncles; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, or to a college fund for Madelyn Schield, in care of Jami Schield. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL. A firefighter walk-through will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Brian Downs officiating. Burial with military honors for family members only will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.