Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-5500
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Davis


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Davis Obituary
Robert J. Davis Robert J. "Bob" Davis, 67, of New Douglas, IL, born on December 27, 1951 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Bob was a retired Industrial Risk Specialist for FM Global Insurance. He was a United States Navy Veteran; a member of the American Legion Post 365, Collinsville, IL, the Collinsville Rec Club and as well as a former owner of Rustic Acres Campground. Bob was an avid Scuba Diver who attained a Rank of Master Scuba Diver. He also enjoyed boating, camping, golfing, volunteering as a basketball coach during his earlier years and spending time with his children and grandchildren as well as riding around with his faithful companion Elsie Mae. He was preceded in death by his father, Myron Davis; a brother, Kerry Davis; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alphonse and Dorothy Luecking and brothers in-law, Paul Luecking and Phill Woods. Surviving are his wife, Mary Sue "Suzie" Davis, nee Luecking, whom he married on May 25, 1974 in Waterloo, IL; daughter and son, Robynn Davis of Chatham, IL and Robert J. "B.J." (Jennifer) Davis II of New Douglas, IL; grandchildren, Jax, Luke, Tori and Brooke Davis; his mother, Audrey Davis of Collinsville, IL; brothers, Tracy (Carla) Davis, Randy (Denise) Davis and Kevin (Kristy) Davis all of Collinsville, IL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ron (Connie) Luecking, Jack (Margie) Luecking, Bob (Kathy) Luecking, Gary Luecking (Omar Holderby), Betty Woods, Carol (Terry) Berg, Reneta (David) Wittenauer and Bill (Kim) Luecking and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Gastric Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: will be from 10:00 to 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Rev. Ron Habermehl officiating. Interment with full military honors will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now