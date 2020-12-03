Robert Downing
May 26, 1947 - November 29, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Robert A. Downing, 73, of Belleville, Illinois, born May 26, 1947 in East St. Louis, Illinois, passed away, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Bob was a faithful member of the Apostolic Life Center of Villa Hills in Belleville, Illinois. He received his bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. He retired from the American Steel Foundries. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He loved to work on cars and fix things around the house. He was an avid fan of baseball and football. He was a loving family man who will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil F. and Albertha F., nee Mattison, Downing and his siblings, Albert Downing, Norma Progue, Betty Timmons, and Gary Downing.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Virginia L. Downing, nee Sarga, of Belleville, Illinois; his children, Kenneth Downing, and Rebecca (Richard) Brewer, both of Belleville, Illinois; his siblings, Cecil Downing, of Louisville, Kentucky, Linda (Kenneth) Steiner, of Belleville, Illinois, and Sharon (Robert) Moore, of Cahokia, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorials are appreciated to the Apostolic Life Center of Villa Hills or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com
.
Funeral: Due to current Covid-19 mitigations, services will be held privately with Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, of Belleville, Illinois. Interment will be held in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.