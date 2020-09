Or Copy this URL to Share

BOHNENSTIEHL - Robert E. "Bone" Bohnenstiehl, 65 of Grantfork, IL, died Sunday, September 06, 2020, at his residence in Grantfork, IL. The family will have private visitation and funeral services at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Interment will be at Grantfork U.C.C. Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.



