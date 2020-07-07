Robert Rowan Robert Emmett Rowan, 89, died peacefully June 24, 2020 at the Evelyn House in St. Louis County, MO. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Margaret (nee Falbe). He also left so many family members who loved him. These include his children; Robert Jr., Lynn (Mark Leifield), Roger (Rose) and Lisa (Pat Brym); his grandchildren; Robert Rowan III, Sarah Rowan, Grace Rowan, Kyle (Jordan) Leifield, Ryan Leifield, Rachel Leifield, Stephanie Umunna, Emily McPeak, Christopher Rowan, Olivia Rowan, Morgan (Michael) Lyle, Collin Ponder; his great-grandchildren; Kaylee and Ben McPeak; and in-laws; Karen Rowan, Ardell and Bernice Kombrink, and Lucille Bosse; and lastly, all of his beloved nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Fairview Heights, he lived the last 50 years on his much loved farm in Lebanon. He owned a hog brokerage business at National Stockyards for many years before retiring in 1992. Mr. Rowan's second career was an avid gardener and grandpa. He spent many happy hours in his ever-expanding garden when not being driven around the farm in his well-used Gator by every grandchild that could reach the pedals. Services: Visitation at 9:00 AM and a memorial mass at 10:00 am will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lebanon, IL on Monday, July 13. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Please wear masks. MERIDITH FUNERAL HOME, Lebanon, IL



