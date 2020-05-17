Robert Fletcher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Fletcher Robert Fletcher, 91, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, January 21, 1929 in Modesto, IL, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his residence in Belleville, IL. Robert was a Biology teacher for East St. Louis Senior H.S. for 36 years. He was a member of Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL. He was a Korean War Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, William E. and Nellie, nee Fletcher, Fletcher; daughter, Sharon M. Koontz; and 9 brothers & sisters. Surviving are his wife, Joan, nee Broom, Fletcher of Belleville, IL; daughter, Nancy L. (Dan) Idoux of Fairview Heights, IL; brother, Stanley Fletcher of Springfield, IL; grandchildren, Stephen Idoux, Jonathan Idoux and Alyssa Koontz; dear nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL or Donor's Choice. Funeral: Private family services and interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved