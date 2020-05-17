Robert Fletcher Robert Fletcher, 91, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, January 21, 1929 in Modesto, IL, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his residence in Belleville, IL. Robert was a Biology teacher for East St. Louis Senior H.S. for 36 years. He was a member of Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL. He was a Korean War Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, William E. and Nellie, nee Fletcher, Fletcher; daughter, Sharon M. Koontz; and 9 brothers & sisters. Surviving are his wife, Joan, nee Broom, Fletcher of Belleville, IL; daughter, Nancy L. (Dan) Idoux of Fairview Heights, IL; brother, Stanley Fletcher of Springfield, IL; grandchildren, Stephen Idoux, Jonathan Idoux and Alyssa Koontz; dear nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL or Donor's Choice. Funeral: Private family services and interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.