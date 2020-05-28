Robert Fowler Robert "Rocky" W. Fowler, age 79, of Swansea, Ill., born December 5, 1940 in East St. Louis, Ill., to John Fowler, Sr., and Margaret, nee Furey, Fowler, died Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 peacefully in his home, Swansea, Ill., with his family at his side. Rocky grew up in East St. Louis, Ill. with his four brothers and four sisters. He was the youngest of nine. He served his community through the Fairview Heights Jaycees since 1973, earning a Presidential Award of Honor in 1977 and Director of the Year in 1981 and 1982. He was a respectful son, devoted father, loving grandfather and a very proud great grandfather. Additionally, he was a humble member of Alcoholics Anonymous since 2000, gratefully sober for nineteen years. His dedication to the organization was persistent, where he always led and was guided by his warm and open heart. There was never a moment he did not have an encouraging word for every newcomer. In 2008 Rocky began attending Cornerstone Christian Church, Shiloh, Ill., where he befriended many fellow practitioners at their Celebrate Recovery event. He served communion on Sundays and was baptized alongside his daughter on May 5, 2013, solidifying their membership to the church. Although Rocky Fowler adored his grandkids and great granddaughter the most, he appreciated a hot cup of coffee, Illinois college basketball, listening to 99.1 JOY FM, yet cherished a shiny lawn mower. He enlisted in the Army at age 19, served his country for 4 years with dignity and honor. He dedicated many years working as a machinist for Kasco Company, proudly refining his craft, retiring in 2003. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and two sisters John Fowler, Jr., Jim Fowler, Chuck Fowler, Harry Fowler, Alice (Fowler) Mayo and Dorothy (Fowler) Rushing. Surviving are his ex-wife Barbara, nee Felox, Fowler, whom he married in April of 1966 and had remained friends with until his passing. Surviving are his two children, Terry (Joanne) Fowler of Fairview Heights, Ill. and Kimberly Fowler of Swansea, Ill.; four grandchildren, Sarah Fowler, Jamie Fowler, Valari (Thomas Cooper) Fowler and Kobie Fowler; one great grandchild Adeline Grace Cooper. Please do not send flowers or gifts at this time. Memorial donations are preferred and are currently being accepted at: www.wfh-ofallon.com, where the guestbook is also available. Service: Due to COVID19, services will be held at a later date. Wolfersberger Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 28, 2020.