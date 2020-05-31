Robert Fullington
Robert Fullington Robert E. Fullington, Jr., age 58, of Cahokia, IL, born on July 24, 1961 in Centreville, IL, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his residence. Robert worked as a dockworker in Lebarel, KS. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Fullington, Sr; and his sister, Charlotte A. Johnson. Robert is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Fullington, nee Lusk, of Cahokia, IL; his siblings, Ronald L. (Ruby) Fullington of Chester, IL, Alice E. Tucker of Granite City, IL, Rebecca S. (Mike) Fudge of Collinsville, IL, Michael L. Fullington of Cahokia, IL and Alecia D. (Terry) Buneta of Collinsville, IL. He is also survived by his his loving nephews and nieces, great nieces, and great nephews. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Public visitation with standard CDC guidelines will be in place apon entrance on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral service for immediate family will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Hal Santos officiating. Interment will be held in St. Clair Memorial Park, Fairview Heights, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
