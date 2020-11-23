Robert G. Sams
September 2, 1934 - November 19, 2020
Swansea, Illinois - Robert G. Sams, 86, of Swansea, IL, born Sunday, September 2, 1934, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 peacefully in his sleep.
Robert worked as a grain merchandiser for Archer Daniels Midland. In his younger years, he enjoyed boating and skiing and later puzzles, gambling, and his great grandson, Jaxson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia I., nee Dinga, Sams, parents, Shelbourne H. and Gertrude, nee Dauer, Sams, brothers, James S. Sams, David E. Sams, sister, Fay D. Powell;
Surviving are his daughter, Janet Brinkman of Belleville, IL, brother, John M. Sams of Sacramento, CA, sister, Carolyn J. (Wayne) Bryant of Belleville, IL., sister-in-law, Barbara Sams, grandchildren, Jennifer L.Brinkman (Tim Barnes), Lisbeth J. Brinkman (Matt Ricehouse) , great-grandson, Jaxson.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
Memorials: Memorials may be made to Home Instead.
Visitation: Visitation from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL.
Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Bob Swickard officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Fairview Heights, IL