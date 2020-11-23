1/1
Robert G. Sams
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert G. Sams
September 2, 1934 - November 19, 2020
Swansea, Illinois - Robert G. Sams, 86, of Swansea, IL, born Sunday, September 2, 1934, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 peacefully in his sleep.
Robert worked as a grain merchandiser for Archer Daniels Midland. In his younger years, he enjoyed boating and skiing and later puzzles, gambling, and his great grandson, Jaxson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia I., nee Dinga, Sams, parents, Shelbourne H. and Gertrude, nee Dauer, Sams, brothers, James S. Sams, David E. Sams, sister, Fay D. Powell;
Surviving are his daughter, Janet Brinkman of Belleville, IL, brother, John M. Sams of Sacramento, CA, sister, Carolyn J. (Wayne) Bryant of Belleville, IL., sister-in-law, Barbara Sams, grandchildren, Jennifer L.Brinkman (Tim Barnes), Lisbeth J. Brinkman (Matt Ricehouse) , great-grandson, Jaxson.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to Home Instead.
Visitation: Visitation from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL.
Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Bob Swickard officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Fairview Heights, IL



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
Our sincere condolences! He was always such a sweet man with an amazing smile.
The Duvall's
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved