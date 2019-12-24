|
Robert Gardner Robert Dalton Gardner, 68, of Freeburg, IL, born September 3, 1951, in Belleville, IL, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Robert worked on the assembly line for the Belleville Shoe Factory before his retirement. He was an artist and loved to paint and play the drums and was also an animal lover. He enjoyed spending time with family and loved all his nieces and nephews. Robert was easy going and got along with everyone he met. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Dalton and Vivian Joyce, nee Leiper, Gardner; a niece, Katie Lynn Gardner; and a nephew, Gregory Masterson. Robert is survived by three sisters, Barbara (Tom) Maxfeldt, and their children, Justin and Matthew Maxfeldt, Debra (Chuck) Grider, and their children, Elizabeth (Jason) Nonn and Sarah (Ryan) Sullivan, Lynda (Roger) Masterson, and their children, Joseph Masterson, and Claire Snowman; a brother, Lawrence (Karen) Gardner, and their children, Brian Lawrence Dalton Gardner, and Joshua Robert Gardner; and greatnieces and greatnephews, Sydney, Charley, Ruby, Ben, and Kylie. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Funeral: Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019