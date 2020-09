Or Copy this URL to Share

GAUGHAN - Robert E. Gaughan, 66, of Granite City, Illinois passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Edwardsville Care Center in Edwardsville. He was born August 13, 1954. In celebration of Robert's life, a family memorial service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel Granite City IL.



