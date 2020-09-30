1/1
Robert Griebel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Griebel Robert Henry John "Bob" Griebel, 89 years, a lifelong resident of Millstadt, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Belleville. He was born July 26, 1931, in Belleville to Henry A. and Irene (Muskopf) Griebel, who preceded him in death. In March 1935, at the age of 3 1/2 Robert suffered cuts and bruises to his left arm when it got caught in a ringer washing machine. His injury required a skin graft, the first done in the area. He was a lifelong member of Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt. He was a former member of the church consistory and the men's fellowship group. He was also a 60 year member of the Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union. Bob worked as a mechanic for many years at Beil Trucking and Illinois Distributors. He enjoyed working with his hand to build or fix things. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors in his garden and mowing his lawn. Robert Griebel is survived by the loves of his life, his wife of 68 years- Pearl Griebel of Waterloo and his children: Linda (Robert) Yagge of Millstadt, and Dennis Griebel of Maryville; three granddaughters, Michelle (Eric) Wessel, Beth (Kyle) Conrod and Megan Griebel; one grandson, Nicholas Griebel; five great grandchildren, and his brother, Ralph Griebel as well as other relatives and friends. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt.. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Visitation: will be from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt. Funeral: service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt. Rev. Darrell Weber will officiate. Burial will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo. Leesman Funeral Home Millstadt, IL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leesman Funeral Home
7 East Mill
Millstadt, IL 62260
618-476-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved