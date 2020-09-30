Robert Griebel Robert Henry John "Bob" Griebel, 89 years, a lifelong resident of Millstadt, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Belleville. He was born July 26, 1931, in Belleville to Henry A. and Irene (Muskopf) Griebel, who preceded him in death. In March 1935, at the age of 3 1/2 Robert suffered cuts and bruises to his left arm when it got caught in a ringer washing machine. His injury required a skin graft, the first done in the area. He was a lifelong member of Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt. He was a former member of the church consistory and the men's fellowship group. He was also a 60 year member of the Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union. Bob worked as a mechanic for many years at Beil Trucking and Illinois Distributors. He enjoyed working with his hand to build or fix things. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors in his garden and mowing his lawn. Robert Griebel is survived by the loves of his life, his wife of 68 years- Pearl Griebel of Waterloo and his children: Linda (Robert) Yagge of Millstadt, and Dennis Griebel of Maryville; three granddaughters, Michelle (Eric) Wessel, Beth (Kyle) Conrod and Megan Griebel; one grandson, Nicholas Griebel; five great grandchildren, and his brother, Ralph Griebel as well as other relatives and friends. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt.. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com
. Visitation: will be from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt. Funeral: service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt. Rev. Darrell Weber will officiate. Burial will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo. Leesman Funeral Home Millstadt, IL