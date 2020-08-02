1/
Robert Haeffner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Haeffner Robert "Bob" Lee Haeffner Sr., 81, of Lenzburg, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 2020. Bob was born September 16, 1938 to Robert Woodrow and Enesta Margaret Haeffner. Robert was a hardworking, family-man, who was very proud of his Italian heritage, as well as a lover of the game horseshoes. Preceding Robert in death are his: parents named above, and wife Nancy Jane Haeffner. Bob leaves behind to cherish his precious memories his: children, Deborah L. (William) Kaiser, Robert L. Haeffner Jr. and Rebecca A. Daniels; grandchildren, William D. Kaiser, Janette R. Mitchell, Chrystal M. Haeffner, Robert W. Haeffner, Michael L. Haeffner, Zachary S. Daniels and Cole Daniels; great grandchildren, Halie, Cody, Alex, Emily and Avery; brother, John R. Haeffner; and many nieces and nephews. Service: A private interment will be held post cremation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved