Robert Haeffner Robert "Bob" Lee Haeffner Sr., 81, of Lenzburg, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 2020. Bob was born September 16, 1938 to Robert Woodrow and Enesta Margaret Haeffner. Robert was a hardworking, family-man, who was very proud of his Italian heritage, as well as a lover of the game horseshoes. Preceding Robert in death are his: parents named above, and wife Nancy Jane Haeffner. Bob leaves behind to cherish his precious memories his: children, Deborah L. (William) Kaiser, Robert L. Haeffner Jr. and Rebecca A. Daniels; grandchildren, William D. Kaiser, Janette R. Mitchell, Chrystal M. Haeffner, Robert W. Haeffner, Michael L. Haeffner, Zachary S. Daniels and Cole Daniels; great grandchildren, Halie, Cody, Alex, Emily and Avery; brother, John R. Haeffner; and many nieces and nephews. Service: A private interment will be held post cremation.



