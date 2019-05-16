Home

POWERED BY

Services
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McSpadden Funeral Home
Van Buren, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
McSpadden Funeral Home
Van Buren, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hale


1952 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Robert Hale Obituary
ROBERT (BOB) CHARLES HALE- Robert Hale departed this life on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Wood River. Visitation Friday, May 17, 2019 4-7pm at Paynic Home for Funerals in East Alton, IL. Visitation will continue Saturday May 18, 2019 at 2pm until time of funeral services at 3pm at the McSpadden Funeral Home in Van Buren, MO, followed by burial at Gresham Cemetery in Carter County, MO. Arrangements handled by Paynic Home for Funerals
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.