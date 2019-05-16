|
ROBERT (BOB) CHARLES HALE- Robert Hale departed this life on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Wood River. Visitation Friday, May 17, 2019 4-7pm at Paynic Home for Funerals in East Alton, IL. Visitation will continue Saturday May 18, 2019 at 2pm until time of funeral services at 3pm at the McSpadden Funeral Home in Van Buren, MO, followed by burial at Gresham Cemetery in Carter County, MO. Arrangements handled by Paynic Home for Funerals
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 16, 2019
