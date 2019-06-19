Home

More Obituaries for Robert Hardy
Robert Hardy

Robert Hardy Obituary
Robert William Hardy Robert William Hardy, 90 of Belleville, IL, born Wednesday, July 18, 1928, in Chicago, IL, passed away June 15, 2019, at Highland Health Care Nursing Home in Highland, IL. Robert worked as a Building Inspector for I.S.O.. He was a former member of Signal Hill United Methodist Church in Belleville Illinois. Robert was a lifetime member and past master of St. Clair Lodge #24 AF & AM, Scottish Rite Bodies, York Rite Bodies, Ainad Shrine, St. Clair Co. (West) Rotary, Rotary International, Sons of Confederate veterans. His great-grand father, Albert Hardy, survived the Battle of Gettysburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Albert and Thelma, nee Oslon, Hardy; sister, Dorothy Fitzgerald. Surviving are his sons, David (Lori) Hardy of Lancaster, CA, and Bruce Hardy of O'Fallon, IL; daughters, Kathleen Dirosaria of New Orleans, LA and Janet (Chris) Sheldon of Terre Haute, IN; grandchildren, Christy, Jaimee,Tracy, Brian, Chandra, Rachaela, Mandy, and Angela. Numerous great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the . Visitation: Visitation from 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Service: Masonic Service will be held Thursday, June 20th, 2019 at 6:30 pm at Kurrus Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 19, 2019
