Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
Robert Hatter


1980 - 2019
Robert Hatter Obituary
Robert Hatter Robert M. (Bobby) Hatter, 39, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, July 8, 1980, in Springfield, IL, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. Bobby worked in the power generation and construction equipment industries. Bobby loved his little girl, who he affectionately called "Boo", loved all the activities of her life, loved to ride and share time on the bike with her, watch her as catcher on her softball team, often giving her pointers since he also caught when he played ball. He was a friend to a countless number of people, many times described as a man who would do anything for you, always ready to help in anyway he could. We are going to miss his truly unique sense of humor, always ready to go one on one with you, catching you off-guard and able to make you laugh at him and yourself. Bobby was a man with a heart of compassion, a big, burly guy on the outside, but with a genuine softness on the inside, "a big teddy bear". We will miss your bear-hugs and the love you showed us, but more than anything, we will just be always and forever missing you, Bobby - we love you so! We know your "First Day" in heaven was the best "Good Day" you've ever had. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Isham Hatter, James Luden, John & Loretta Sirtak. He will sadly be missed by the joy & love of his life, daughter, Meadow Rose Hatter of New Baden, IL; Meadow's mother, Tonya Hatter; parents, Robert L. & Barbara A., nee Sirtak, Hatter of Belleville, IL; brother, Daniel (Liz) Hatter of Winter Garden, FL; Grandmother, Marion Luden-Hatter of Belleville, IL; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, and also the "brothers" of 100 mph Club. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donation maybe made for the daughter's care, c/o Tonya Hatter. There is also a GoFundMe account set up for Meadow. Visitation: Visitation from 1:00 - 4:00 pm, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 4:00 pm, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Paul Hooks officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 13, 2019
