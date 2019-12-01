Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Robert Hormberg

Robert Hormberg Obituary
Robert Hormberg Robert D. Hormberg, 63, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, June 14, 1956 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his residence in Belleville, IL. Robert was a graduate of St. Louis University, and went on to receive a Masters Degree in chemistry at SIU-E. He worked for many years as a chemist for various companies including Monsanto. Robert was most recently employed by the Belleville News Democrat. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert M. Hormberg; brother, James Hormberg. Surviving are his mother, Joan Hormberg of Belleville, IL; brother, John Hormberg of Belleville, IL; sisters, Janet Hormberg of Belleville, IL, and Karen Effinger of Swansea, IL; nieces and nephew, Katherine Effinger, Joseph Effinger, Taylor Rae Hormberg, Alexandria Hormberg. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice or to . Funeral: Private interment will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019
