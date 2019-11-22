Home

Creason Funeral Home
220 W Washington St
Millstadt, IL 62260
(618) 476-3111
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Millstadt, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Millstadt, IL
View Map
Robert Hucke


1942 - 2019
Robert Hucke Obituary
Robert Hucke Robert Albert ("Bob") Huke, was born on September 8, 1942 passed away on November 20, 2019. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Susan C. Hucke (née Riess). Loving father of Matthew, Steven (Jacqueline), and Jonathan Hucke, grandfather of Benjamin, Samuel, Connor, Caleb, and the late Mia and Ellie. Lifelong resident of Millstadt, Illinois, and member of St. James Catholic Parish. Volunteer firefighter, fire captain, ambulance driver, church usher, friend to all who knew him. Donations to St. James Church or Evelyn's House Hospice, www.bjchospice.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.creasonfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt, Sunday, November 24 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass at St. James, Monday, November 25 at 10am. Burial to follow at St. James Cemetery, Route 163, Millstadt.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 22, 2019
